2023: I’ll transform Nigeria from a nation of huge potential to prosperity as president – Tinubu

The All Progressives National Leader, Bola Tinubu, said on Thursday he would transform Nigeria from a country of huge potentials to a prosperous one.as President.

The former Lagos State governor stated this during his visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in lle-Ife, Osun State.

He said Nigeria required the right leader to turn its huge potentials to greatness.

Tinubu said: “Nigeria is a great country with abundant human and material resources. However, we need to harness the resources to become valuable and move the country to prosperity.

Our nation is endowed and I promise, if you push me forward, I will move it from potential to prosperity.

“We are not saying it is not the turn of youths. You will be president, but you have to work for it. You have to demonstrate the quality, character and intelligence to govern people, manage people.

“We travelled round the country in 2013 to campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari. Again in 2019, we stood with him and he won.

“He will soon complete his tenure. I am saying they should not just leave the post, they should hand it over to me.

“I cannot demand it alone. I must seek your assistance. If monarchs in the region unite and ask for it, if we ask for the presidency gently that they should hand it over to us, I am totally ready to take over.

“I am competent, capable and fit to pilot the affairs of the country to greatness.”

