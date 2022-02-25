Fayose’s ex-Commissioner rejects nomination as deputy guber candidate

A former commissioner for works in Ekiti State, Funmilayo Ogun, has rejected her nomination as the deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Ogun who served under former Governor Ayodele Fayose is currently the Secretary of the PDP in Ekiti.

She was nominated by party stakeholders as a running mate to Bisi Kolawole, the anointed candidate of Fayose who won the party’s primary election.

In her letter dated February 24, 2022, and addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, Ogun cited “personal reasons” for rejecting the nomination.

Ogun, maintained that her decision was not borne out of grudge, and despite the decision to reject the nomination, she remains supportive of the party.

Her letter reads partly, “This is to formally inform you that I am not unaware of my nomination by Ekiti stakeholders for the position of the Deputy Governorship Candidate in the June 18 2022 gubernatorial election.

“Notwithstanding their good intentions, I formally write to reject the nomination for personal reasons.

“However, I appreciate the uncommon recognition and I assure the party that no effort will be spared at ensuring our victory at the election.’’

Kolawole, a former chairman of the PDP in the state, was declared winner of the Ekiti PDP governorship primary held on January 26.

