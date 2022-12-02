Connect with us

2023: INEC to meet NCC Tuesday on e-transmission of results

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said on Friday the commission has moved to resolve issues that might prevent the electronic transmission of election results in 2023.

The INEC chairman stated this at a one-day strategic interactive session with journalists in Lagos.

Yakubu’s remark followed fears by Nigerians on the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in poor network areas since it depended on telecommunications networks to work effectively.

He said the commission would meet with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday in a bid to address network problems that might affect the transmission of results.

He also allayed fears about the effectiveness of the system and process for the transmission of results in next year’s elections.

Yakubu said: “INEC has identified blind spots (where there are poor or no networks) and we are working to make sure there won’t be any problem.

“We are working with the NCC to make sure we transmit from blind spots. They are the network regulators and they will be very vital to that.

“We are making sure and working hard so that we transmit freely all around the country.”

Opinions

