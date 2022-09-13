2023: Nigeria needs experienced leader to succeed Buhari —Sheik Gumi

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, stated on Monday that Nigeria needs a political veteran to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari when his term expires in 2023.

Gumi suggested that in order to create a united Nigeria in the twenty-first century, Nigerians should abandon ethno-religious politics.

He emphasized, while addressing journalists in Kaduna that the future president should be someone with experience.

The fiery cleric claimed that Nigeria does not require a novice as president, but rather an experienced politician when evaluating the three main candidates for the position: Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party; Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress; and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Assessing Atiku for the 2023 presidency, Gumi argued that though the former Vice President might have contested several times, “Nigeria needs an experienced politician. We don’t need a novice to be President. The situation in Nigeria today needs an experienced politician to solve it.”

Regarding Tinubu, he said, “It is not proper for him to say it is his turn. There is no question saying it is my turn. Don’t say it is my turn because if people like you, they will vote for you. He is a good administrator, he can do it.”

On Obi, the cleric said, “Youths following him are divided like the adults. He needs to reach out to other segments of Nigerians. Relying on youths is not enough. He has to be all over the place, and not leaving politics to one region.”

The three major parties are set to commence their campaign officially while political analysts are still divided over who might emerge victorious at the polls.

