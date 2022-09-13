Court to sit on IPOB leader, Kanu’s, appeal today

The appeal by leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu challenging a seven-count amended charge filed against him by the Directorate of State Services (DSS), will be determined on Tuesday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, before Justice Binta Nyako.

The case is an offshoot of a 15-count charge slammed against the Biafran agitator by the DSS earlier scheduled for hearing on October 11, but was brought forward to September 13.

According to Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the appeal with the serial number CA/ABJ/CR/ 625/2022, was between the IPOB leader vs the Federal Republic of Nigeria challenging the seven-count upheld against him after a review of the 15 counts by Justice Nyako during a preliminary hearing on May 18

When the case was brought forward, Ejiofor had said in a statement:

“Our Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CR/ 625/2022; BETWEEN NNAMDI KANU VS FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, earlier scheduled for Hearing on the 11th Day of October, 2022, has been brought forward to the 13th day of September, 2022.

“It, therefore, means that Onyendu’s appeal challenging the remaining seven-count filed against him, will now be coming up for hearing at the Court of Appeal Abuja, on Tuesday, being the 13th Day of September, 2022.”

Announcing the resumption of the hearing on Twitter on Tuesday, Ejiofor wrote:

“Into Your Hands, Lord, We commit Today’s Proceedings: May Your Grace Speak for Us , and May Your Presence Go with Us. Amen

We move!”

