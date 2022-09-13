Imo residents sit at home as Buhari visits state (Photos)

The visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to commission projects in Imo State on Tuesday witnessed a low turn out of residents as they stayed indoors following a declaration of a sit-at-home by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in the South-East.

The President is in the state to commission Okigwe and Orlu roads as well as the rehabilitated House of Assembly Complex in Owerri constructed by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The Biafra agitators had called for the sit-at-home in commemoration of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s appeal hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

However, despite appeals by Uzodinma that residents of the state should come out enmasse to welcome the President, our correspondent reports that the citizens rather obeyed the IPOB directives and stayed indoors.

Our reporter noted that most of the busiest parts of Owerri, the state capital have been deserted as residents have elected to obey the sit-at-home order out of fear of what the IPOB members could do to them, especially given the activities of ‘unknown gunmen’ of late.

