Politics
2023: Osinbajo for president posters surface in Ibadan
The 2023 campaign posters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo appeared at strategic locations in Ibadan, Oyo State, at the weekend.
The posters with the portrait of the Vice President and a bold inscription “Osinbajo for All in 2023,” were first seen at Dugbe, Mokola University of Ibadan/Bodija Junction, and Iwo Road on Friday.
But by Saturday morning, the posters had spread to the aforementioned locations and other major areas in the Oyo State capital.
READ ALSO: Buhari may be Nigeria’s most popular politician in generations – Osinbajo
The National Coordinator of Osinbajo For All Volunteer Group, Peter Ogundeji, confirmed to journalists that the group was behind the posters.
He, however, said the Vice President did not ask the group to campaign for him.
He stressed that Nigeria needs a God-fearing leader with experience at this time to steer its ship away from disaster.
Ogundeji said: “Irrespective of whether Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has shown interest to run for the 2023 Presidency or not, ‘Osinbanjo For All Volunteer Group’ remains firmly committed to its belief that Osinbajo has all it takes to take our country to its place in destiny come 2023 and beyond.
“Let it be on record once again that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo didn’t mandate us to do this. He didn’t authorise us to mobilise for him; we are young and old men and women who strongly believe in his capacity.
“It is in him we think we can entrust our future. So, notwithstanding his stand for now, with respect to 2023, we shall continue to promote him. We shall continue to let the world know those qualities we have seen in him that have attracted many of us to him.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...