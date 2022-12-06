2023: PDP Campaign Council accuses APC of imposing failure on Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of imposing failure on Nigerians in the forthcoming elections by fielding Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was in reference to the statement credited to Atiku Abubakar at the PDP rally in Lagos on Monday.

Atiku at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos Island had dismissed the claim that APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, developed the state as mendacious.

The former Vice President attributed the developments in the country’s commercial nerve centre to the laudable efforts of the Federal Governments in the past.

The spokesman of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, had described the Vice President’s claim as untrue and ridiculous.

Speaking in an Arise TV interview on Tuesday, spokesman of Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, backed his principal on his claim.

Ologbondiyan dismissed as inconsequential the two-term reign of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Governor of the state.

The PDP chieftain also cited the alleged maltreatment of the former Governor Akinwumi Ambode by Tinubu as manifestation of family politics evident in the state.

He said: “What Atiku said at the rally was true. We cannot appropriate achievements in Lagos on Tinubu. For instance, the performance of former Governor Ambode is yet to be equalled. We all know what transpired between Tinubu and him.

“Ambode was removed because it’s a family affairs, because he refused to dance to the tune of the family. The point is, all taxes collected by Tinubu were not commensurate with what good governance should deliver. APC knows they are just imposing failure on Nigerians.”

On Atiku’s consistent vow to privatize most of the government-owned projects if he emerges president next year, Ologbondiyan said the policy was strong and necessary to generate revenues for the country.

“Atiku believes in the practice of the global world under private enterprise runs the economy. Rather than looking for money to spend on inactive refineries, why can’t he privatize them? We cannot sit down and allow leakages going on in the NNPC and other areas”, the PDP chieftain concluded.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

