2023: PDP disqualifies two presidential aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday disqualified two aspirants from the 2023 presidential race.

The Chairman of the DP Presidential Screening Committee, David Mark, disclosed this to journalists shortly after the conclusion of the exercise in Abuja.

He was however silent on the identities of the disqualified aspirants and the reasons for their disqualification.

When pressed further by journalists on the matter, the ex-Senate President simply said: “The aspirants lost out because they didn’t meet the requirements set by the party.”

At least 17 aspirants were screened by the panel at the Jubilee House in Abuja.

These include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Others are the former Managing Director of FSB International Bank, Muhammed Hayatu-deen, former President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Mao Ohunabunwa, ex-Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, among others.

