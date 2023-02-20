2023 POLLS: US Embassy warns citizens to restrict movement, prepare for possible violence

The US Embassy in Nigeria has warned its citizens of potential demonstrations and limited movement on February 25 and March 11 due to the upcoming polls.

The notice was titled, ‘Security Alert – Possible Protests Leading to Elections and Restricted Movements on Election Days’.

The Embassy cautioned its citizens to stay away from gatherings because “they can turn violent with little or no notice” in a notice posted on its website.

It further advised its nationals to have at least three days of food and water at home in case movement restrictions are extended beyond election days.

“The Government of Nigeria will restrict the movement of all personal vehicles on election days across the country,” the advisory reads in part.

“Information from the Government of Nigeria indicates that only law enforcement personnel and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)-accredited election observers will be allowed to move freely along the roads.

Read also:INEC reveals only corps members authorised to handle BVAS

“Based on past election practice, we anticipate personal vehicles will be blocked from any and all attempted road movement from 00:00 until 18:00 February 25 and 00:00 until 18:00 March 11.

“Please be advised that movement restrictions may be extended at any time. Be alert to Government of Nigeria information about the restrictions.”

Last week, there were protests across Nigeria due to a shortage of new naira notes and petrol. Aggrieved Nigerians whose money were stuck in the banking system vandalized banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

President Muhammadu Buhari had banned the use of the country’s old N500 and N1,000 notes and extended the usability of the old N200 note until April 10, 2023. However, at least 10 governors have petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the President’s decision in a case that will be heard on February 22.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now