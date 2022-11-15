2023: Wike bans use of residential areas as campaigns offices in Rivers

Barely few months to the end of his administration, Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State has signed an Executive Order RVSG – 22 banning the use of premises, buildings and structures in residential areas as campaign premises by political parties in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Alagbo Chris Finebone, on Tuesday.

The order came barely few week after the Governor prohibited the use of public schools by political parties for campaign activities.

Read also:‘Five aggrieved governors are PDP bedrock, open to reconciliation,’ Wike tones down on party crisis

Finebone noted the Executive Order prohibits the posting of bills or posters or any other material in unauthorised places.

He said Governor Wike condemned the incessant defacement of expensive public properties by parties in the state through posting of handbills, banners, posters and others.

The Executive Order 22, which would become effective from from Friday, also states: “Any political party or association or body of persons however called or described that wishes to use any premises, building or structure situate in a residential area in any urban area of Rivers State as campaign office must obtain permission from the Rivers State Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now