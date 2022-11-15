Soludo inconsequential, merely seeking public attention —Obi campaign team

The recent article by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State on the presidential ambition of the Labour Party (LP) standard bearer, Peter Obi, has elicited a reaction.

This was as the spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organization, Ndi Kato, on Tuesday, dismissed the article as inconsequential.

Soludo had in the article described Obi’s candidacy as a way of emboldening the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, next year.

He argued that the former Anambra State governor would be embarrassingly defeated in the forthcoming elections.

In response, Kato accused Soludo of causing needless distraction at a time to retrieve Nigeria from its saboteurs.

She noted that Obi remains unmoved by the tirade and focused on winning election next year.

Read also:Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, shades Soludo over comments on Obi

The statement read: “We read with amusement and dismay, a very lengthy and belaboured treatise of an article, written by Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, focused on our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Peter Obi.

“It seems obvious that Professor Soludo is itching for limelight, in this election season, perhaps fired up by possible understanding or alliance with our struggling political opponents.

“While we note the glaring fallacies, misrepresentations, personal insinuations and signs of personal vendetta in that long writeup, neither His Excellency Peter Obi, The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, nor the Labour Party, for that matter, has any interest in an extended engagement with Prof Soludo this critical time when there is a bigger fish to fry.

“We, the Youths, spreading across partisan political lines, have found reason to place the highest level of trust and confidence in HE Peter Obi, and we are committed to continue to partnership with him, transparently, vigorously and creatively, to bring to fruition, the vital changes urgently required in this our country, of so much potential.

“We strongly believe that A New Nigeria is possible… and together with Peter Obi, we are working to make this a reality. This is our focus; this is our occupation, and we shall not be distracted.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now