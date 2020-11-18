236 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 65,693. More recoveries recorded

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 236 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 13 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,163 as at Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 65,693.

Meanwhile, 61,457 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (142), Ogun (19), Kaduna (15), FCT (14), Imo (14), Rivers (14), Plateau (6), and Katsina (3).

Others are – Ekiti (2), Jigawa (2), Oyo (2), Cross River (1), Kano (1), and Taraba (1).

“Total confirmed cases: 65,693.

“Discharged: 61,457 AND Deaths: 1,163.”

