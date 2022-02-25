25 terrorist commanders killed, 466 surrendered in two weeks –DHQ

Not less than 25 terrorist commanders and scores of fighters have been killed by troops of thr Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army in the last two weeks, according to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

While giving a weekly update on the war against terrorism across the country on Thursday at the Defence House in Abuja, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, said the troops have continued to record successes as 466 terrorists surrendered while scores were killed in different operations within two weeks in the North-East, between February 10 and 24th.

“The sustained land and air raids by the troops led to the surrendering of 466 Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists comprising 120 adult males, 137 adult females and 209 children ” Onyeuko said.

He added that during interrogations, the surrendered terrorists claimed that they had lost interest in the Boko Haram terrorists’ ideology.

“The air interdiction by the air component on February 11, around Marte area of Borno State, led to the killing of one of the leaders of ISWAP terrorists known as Mohammed Yusuf and his fighters.

“Cumulatively, troops eliminated six terrorists, arrested 26 and recovered cache of different calibres of arms and ammunition and four gun trucks.

“Also, 20 abducted civilian victims were rescued by the troops.

“The surrendered terrorists and arrested criminals have been properly documented and handed over to the appropriate security agencies for necessary action

“In Operation Hadarin Daji, troops recorded a major operational breakthrough when a notorious bandit known as Dogo Umaru, and scores of his fighters were eliminated in an air interdiction Zamfara forest.

“The operation led to the killing of 10 bandits, recovery of several arms and ammunitions and motorcycles as well as stolen livestock and rescue of 10 kidnapped victims,” Onyeuko added.

