2nd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will destroy economy, cause many deaths, PTF warns

The Federal Government of Nigeria has warned that a second wave of the deadly COVID-19 disease will destroy the economy and cause many deaths.

The warning was issued on Monday by Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, who urged businesses that are reopening to practice COVID-19 sensitive business precautionary measures.

According to him, certain countries around the world are now going back into lockdown mode because they are experiencing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “Specifically, we urge businesses that are reopening to align themselves to our efforts by establishing and practicing COVID-19 sensitive business precautionary measures.

“We eventually have to reopen, but we can only do so if we reopen safely. It’s quite clear, as we can see from the other parts of the world that certain countries are now going back into lockdown state because of the pandemic coming back again, otherwise called recrudescence or what we call a second wave.

“We really cannot afford to have this happening in this country. It’ll destroy our economy and it will lead to a lot of deaths. Therefore, we ‘ve to reopen safely, we cannot risk another shutdown nor can we risk more lives being lost.”

“The PTF will continue to provide data-driven and scientific advisories that could protect the nation from the pandemic. So far, our data analysis shows that most Nigerians continue to be in denial of the dangerous nature of this virus.

“As our airspace and various sectors are opening up, it’s really very easy to forget and be fooled into complacency, but we really shouldn’t,” he concluded.

