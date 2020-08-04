Latest Politics

COVID-19: Kaduna govt confirms 17 fresh cases of virus infections

August 4, 2020
The Kaduna State government has confirmed no fewer than 17 fresh cases of COVID-19 which were part of the 160 samples collected and tested for the virus.

This was revealed in a Twitter post on Monday night by the State government which disclosed that the fresh cases were from Chikun, Kaduna North, Lere, Igabi and Kaduna South.

The update by the state government also informed that 21 COVID-19 patients are due for discharge.

The tweet read: “Covid-19 Update, 3 August 2020: 21 patients are due for discharge.

“17 samples returned positive out of 160 analyzed.

“The new cases are from Chikun 8, Kaduna North 6 and one each in Lere, Igabi and Kaduna South,” it added.

