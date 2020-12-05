310 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 68,937. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 310 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 11 states of the federation and Abuja.
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,180 as at Saturday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 68,937.
Meanwhile, 64,650 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (128), Lagos (86), Kaduna (26), Katsina (20), Rivers (19), Oyo (7), Benue (5), Edo (5), Jigawa (5), Ogun (5), Bayelsa (2), and Kano (2).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 68,937.
“Discharged: 64,650 AND Deaths: 1,180.”
