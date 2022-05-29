Politics
2023 ELECTIONS: Governorship candidates emerge for APC, PDP (See list)
The race to 2023 elections might shape up to be a very fascinating spectacle considering the recently-concluded primaries with most incumbents angling to be re-elected on the platform of either the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
So far, the APC has announced the results of all the gubernatorial governorship primary elections that took place in the states:
See the list below:
APC Governorship Primary Election Results 2022
1. Akwa Ibom -Akan Udofia
2. Abia -Ikechi Emenike
3. Adamawa -Aishatu Dairu Binani
4. Bauchi -Sadique Abubakar
5. Kaduna -Uba Sani
6. Gombe-Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya
7. Delta -Ovie Omo-Agege
8. Borno -Babagana Zulum
9. Cross River -Bassey Otu
10. Jigawa -Umar Namadi
11. Kano -Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna
12. Ebonyi -Ogbonna Nwifuru
13. Enugu -Uche Nnaji
14. Katsina -Dikko Umaru Radda
15. Kebbi -Nasiru Idris
16. Kwara-AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq
17. Lagos -Babajide Sanwo-Olu
18. Ogun -Dapo Abiodun
19. Nasarawa -Abdullahi Sule
20. Plateau -Netanwe Yilwatda
21. Rivers -Tonye Cole
22. Yobe -Mala Buni
23. Zamfara -Muhammad Bello
24. Oyo -Teslim Folarin
Face-off against PDP opponents
These APC governorship candidates will face off against their opponents, who will almost invariably be from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
The PDP also held its governorship primaries on May 23-25, 2022, ahead of the general elections in Nigeria in 2023.
The following are the winners who will represent the party in the general election:
1. Eleazar Ikonne – Abia.
2. Umaru Fintiri – Adamawa.
3. Umo Bassey – Akwa Ibom.
4. Ibrahim Mohammed – Bauchi.
5. Titus Uba – Benue.
6. Mohammed Ali Jafari – Borno.
7. Sheriff Oborevwori – Delta.
8. Peter Mbah – Enugu
9. Muhammad Barde – Gombe
10. Mustapha Sule-Lamido – Jigawa
11. Isa Ashiru Kudan – Kaduna
12. Muhammed Abacha – Kano.
13. Aminu Bande – Kebbi.
14. Abdullah Yahman – Kwara
15. Abdul-Azeez Adediran – Lagos.
16. David Ombugadu – Nassarawa
17. Segun Sowunmi – Ogun
18. Seyi Makinde – Oyo
19. Caleb Mutfwang – Plateau
20. Siminialayi Fubara – Rivers
21. Sa’adu Umar – Sokoto
22. Kefas Agbu – Taraba
23. Sheriff Abdullahi – Yobe
24. Dauda Lawal – Zamfara
