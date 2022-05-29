2023 ELECTIONS: Governorship candidates emerge for APC, PDP (See list)

The race to 2023 elections might shape up to be a very fascinating spectacle considering the recently-concluded primaries with most incumbents angling to be re-elected on the platform of either the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

So far, the APC has announced the results of all the gubernatorial governorship primary elections that took place in the states:

See the list below:

APC Governorship Primary Election Results 2022

1. Akwa Ibom -Akan Udofia

2. Abia -Ikechi Emenike

3. Adamawa -Aishatu Dairu Binani

4. Bauchi -Sadique Abubakar

5. Kaduna -Uba Sani

6. Gombe-Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya

7. Delta -Ovie Omo-Agege

8. Borno -Babagana Zulum

9. Cross River -Bassey Otu

10. Jigawa -Umar Namadi

11. Kano -Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna

12. Ebonyi -Ogbonna Nwifuru

13. Enugu -Uche Nnaji

14. Katsina -Dikko Umaru Radda

15. Kebbi -Nasiru Idris

16. Kwara-AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

17. Lagos -Babajide Sanwo-Olu

18. Ogun -Dapo Abiodun

19. Nasarawa -Abdullahi Sule

20. Plateau -Netanwe Yilwatda

21. Rivers -Tonye Cole

22. Yobe -Mala Buni

23. Zamfara -Muhammad Bello

24. Oyo -Teslim Folarin

Face-off against PDP opponents

These APC governorship candidates will face off against their opponents, who will almost invariably be from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP also held its governorship primaries on May 23-25, 2022, ahead of the general elections in Nigeria in 2023.

The following are the winners who will represent the party in the general election:

1. Eleazar Ikonne – Abia.

2. Umaru Fintiri – Adamawa.

3. Umo Bassey – Akwa Ibom.

4. Ibrahim Mohammed – Bauchi.

5. Titus Uba – Benue.

6. Mohammed Ali Jafari – Borno.

7. Sheriff Oborevwori – Delta.

8. Peter Mbah – Enugu

9. Muhammad Barde – Gombe

10. Mustapha Sule-Lamido – Jigawa

11. Isa Ashiru Kudan – Kaduna

12. Muhammed Abacha – Kano.

13. Aminu Bande – Kebbi.

14. Abdullah Yahman – Kwara

15. Abdul-Azeez Adediran – Lagos.

16. David Ombugadu – Nassarawa

17. Segun Sowunmi – Ogun

18. Seyi Makinde – Oyo

19. Caleb Mutfwang – Plateau

20. Siminialayi Fubara – Rivers

21. Sa’adu Umar – Sokoto

22. Kefas Agbu – Taraba

23. Sheriff Abdullahi – Yobe

24. Dauda Lawal – Zamfara

