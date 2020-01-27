4-yr-old boy’s abductors arrested in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three men for allegedly stealing a four-year-old boy, Hammed Adeniran.

The suspects, Abubakar Saidu (22), Danladi Abdul Karim (30) and Abdullah Idris (25), were arrested after a complaint by the boy’s mother at Warewa police station.

Recounting the incident, the boy’s mother, Nimota Adeniran said she was alerted by one of her neighbours that her son was sighted with three strange men at Arepo bus stop along Lagos Ibadan expressway where they were waiting to board a vehicle.

“Upon the information, I started looking for my son only to discover that he was no longer where I left him.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO of Warewa division, Folake Afeniforo, mobilised a team of policemen to the bus stop where the men were said to be waiting to board a vehicle.

Read also: Four die in Borno suicide attack

“On getting there, they met the three men with the child and were promptly arrested with the help of members of the public.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, while confirming the development, said that during interrogation, the three suspects, who claimed to have come from Jigawa State, could not give any reasonable account of why the child was seen with them, or why they wanted to board a commercial bus with the child.

According to him, the child has been reunited with his parents while the suspects are undergoing interrogation.

He further revealed that the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and possible prosecution

Join the conversation

Opinions