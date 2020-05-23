50% COVID-19 deaths occurred at home, showed no symptoms -FG

The Federal Government on Friday said that 50 percent of those who have died in the country of COVID-19 died in their homes.

The government also added that 50 percent of such persons did not show symptoms of the disease.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, stated this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, cautioning Nigerians to strictly observe the COVID-19 health regulations during Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

“Wash your hands constantly with soap under running water and do not go to large gatherings”, Ehanire said.

The minister stated this in a statement signed on Friday by the ministry’s Director of Information, Media and Public Relations, Eunice Akro.

In the statement signed by the Director of Information, Media and Public Relations at the Ministry of Health, Ehanire said: Findings from the analysis of the deaths show that nearly half of them died at home.

“Of those who died at home, about 50 percent did not show any symptoms. This underscores my earlier emphasis on the need for those who test positive to report for treatment.”

