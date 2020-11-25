55-yr-old arrested with four skulls, other human parts in Ogun

A 55-year-old man, Yesiru Salisu has been arrested for being in possession of human parts consisting of four skulls, two hands and three jaws in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

According to the Ogun State Police Command, Salisu allegedly severed the human parts from a Christian cemetery in Oke-Eri, Ijebu-Ode, on Monday alongside his accomplice, Lekan Bakare, who is on the run.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect, who is a resident of No. 7 Odenusi Street, Ijebu-Igbo, was arrested on Monday, adding that he was arrested following a report lodged at the Ago-Iwoye Division in the Ijebu-North Local Government Area of the state.

The PPRO further stated that the complainant reported that a man was seen with a bag suspected to contain stolen property and when he was challenged, he dropped the bag and ran into the bush.

The statement read in part: “Upon the report, the DPO Ago-Iwoye, CSP Paul Omiwole, led detectives to the scene, where they opened the bag and discovered that it contained dry human parts.

“Consequently, the bush that the suspect ran into was properly combed and he was subsequently apprehended.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to harvesting the human parts from a Christian cemetery in Oke-Eri, Ijebu-Ode together with one Lekan Bakare, who is now at large.”

Oyeyemi further disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the case to state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution, while also ordering a manhunt for the fleeing accomplice.

