62.6% electricity consumers in Nigeria on estimated billing – NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said on Friday 62.63 percent of electricity consumers in the country were on estimated billing as of September 2020.

NERC stated this in 2019 to Quarter 3, 2020 Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) Key Financial and Operational Data posted on its website.

The document showed that only Eko Electricity Distribution Company and Ikeja Electric Plc had metered over 50 percent of their customers as at the period.

According to NERC, the huge metering gap for electricity customers remained a key challenge in the industry.

The data showed that out of the 11,841,819 registered electricity customers as at the end of the third quarter of 2020, only 4,425, 628 (37.37 percent) have been metered.

NERC said: “Thus, 7, 416,191 representing 62.63 percent of the registered electricity customers are still on estimated billing.”

The metering status of the DisCos as of September 2020 showed that Benin had 47.42 percent; Abuja, 48.66 percent; Eko, 51.68 percent; Ikeja, 51.09 percent and Enugu, 43.77 percent.

Others are – Port Harcourt (39.64 percent); Ibadan (27.97 percent); Jos (29.04 percent); Kaduna (22.56 percent); Kano (21.40 percent) and Yola (19.03 percent).

