655 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 153,842. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 655 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,885 as of Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 153,842.

Read also: ‘Expect delivery of COVID-19 vaccines latest by March,’ Health minister tells Nigerians

However, Nigeria has recorded 130,818 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (240), Ogun (88), Rivers (56), FCT (51), Kaduna (43), Kano (25), Plateau (21), Taraba (19), Edo (17), Abia (15), and Delta (13).

Others are – Nasarawa (11), Akwa Ibom (10), Kwara (10), Oyo (10), Kebbi (9), Borno (5), Bayelsa (4), Gombe (4), Ekiti (2), and Osun (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 153,842.

“Discharged: 130,818 AND Deaths: 1,885.”

Join the conversation

Opinions