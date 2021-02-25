10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, February 25, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, February 25, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Nigerian govt to begin trial of 5,000 suspected Boko Haram fighters
The Federal Government will soon begin the trial of 5,000 suspected Boko Haram fighters held in various detention centres across the country. Read more
2. ‘Expect delivery of COVID-19 vaccines latest by March,’ Health minister tells Nigerians
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Wednesday Nigeria may start taking delivery of its COVID-19 vaccine supply from March. Read more
3. Reps urge Nigerian govt to lift embargo on employment into civil service
The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to lift the embargo on employment into Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). Read more
4. Southern Kaduna group knocks Sheikh Gumi, calls for his arrest
A Southern Kaduna group, under the aegis of the Southern Kaduna Peoples’ Union (SOKAPU), has criticized Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, calling for his arrest and prosecution over comments they deemed to be inciting. Read more
5. Lagos blue and red rail lines ready by December 2022 – LAMATA
The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) said on Wednesday Lagos Blue and Red rail lines would be operational by December 2022. Read more
6. Naira records gain against the dollar
Nigeria’s currency on Tuesday gained 0.34 percent to close at N408.60k per dollar compared to N410.00k closed since two days at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window, data from FMDQ on Tuesday showed. Read more
7. NERC reveals increased amount of electricity generated in Q2 2020
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has stated that a total of 8.734 million Megawatts-hour (MWh) of electricity was generated in the second quarter of 2020. Read more
8. Promoter acquires more Bitcoins, fails to impact price value
One of Bitcoin promoters, Microstrategy, has purchased more holdings as Bitcoin trade sideways in the past one week following a bullish run which saw the currency price jump from $20,000 to over $50,000. Read more
9. UCL: Silva, Jesus put Man City in control of Gladbach tie; 10-man Atalanta lose to Madrid
Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City as they take control of their Champions League last-16 tie against Monchengladbach. Read more
10. Golden Eaglets to face Tanzania, Algeria, Congo in U-17 AFCON group
Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets will be facing Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in the group stage of the 2021 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Read more
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
UCL: Silva, Jesus put Man City in control of Gladbach tie; 10-man Atalanta lose to Madrid
Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City as they take control of their Champions League last-16...
Spurs progress to Europa League last-16 after 8-1 hammering of Wolfsberger
Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the round-of-16 of the Europa League after securing an 8-1 aggregate victory over Wolfsberger in...
Golden Eaglets to face Tanzania, Algeria, Congo in U-17 AFCON group
Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets will be facing Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in the group stage of the...
Bayern’s Musiala snubs Nigeria and England, pledges int’l future to Germany
Bayern Munich youngster, Jamal Musiala has pledged his international future to Germany ahead of England and Nigeria. The 17-year-old, who...
UCL: Giroud winner gives Chelsea lead in Atletico tie; Bayern thrash Lazio
Olivier Giroud scored the winner as Chelsea take control of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. The France...
Latest Tech News
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...