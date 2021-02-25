10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, February 25, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Nigerian govt to begin trial of 5,000 suspected Boko Haram fighters

The Federal Government will soon begin the trial of 5,000 suspected Boko Haram fighters held in various detention centres across the country. Read more

2. ‘Expect delivery of COVID-19 vaccines latest by March,’ Health minister tells Nigerians

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Wednesday Nigeria may start taking delivery of its COVID-19 vaccine supply from March. Read more

3. Reps urge Nigerian govt to lift embargo on employment into civil service

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to lift the embargo on employment into Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). Read more

4. Southern Kaduna group knocks Sheikh Gumi, calls for his arrest

A Southern Kaduna group, under the aegis of the Southern Kaduna Peoples’ Union (SOKAPU), has criticized Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, calling for his arrest and prosecution over comments they deemed to be inciting. Read more

5. Lagos blue and red rail lines ready by December 2022 – LAMATA

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) said on Wednesday Lagos Blue and Red rail lines would be operational by December 2022. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, February 24, 2021

6. Naira records gain against the dollar

Nigeria’s currency on Tuesday gained 0.34 percent to close at N408.60k per dollar compared to N410.00k closed since two days at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window, data from FMDQ on Tuesday showed. Read more

7. NERC reveals increased amount of electricity generated in Q2 2020

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has stated that a total of 8.734 million Megawatts-hour (MWh) of electricity was generated in the second quarter of 2020. Read more

8. Promoter acquires more Bitcoins, fails to impact price value

One of Bitcoin promoters, Microstrategy, has purchased more holdings as Bitcoin trade sideways in the past one week following a bullish run which saw the currency price jump from $20,000 to over $50,000. Read more

9. UCL: Silva, Jesus put Man City in control of Gladbach tie; 10-man Atalanta lose to Madrid

Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City as they take control of their Champions League last-16 tie against Monchengladbach. Read more

10. Golden Eaglets to face Tanzania, Algeria, Congo in U-17 AFCON group

Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets will be facing Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in the group stage of the 2021 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions