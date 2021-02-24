Golden Eaglets to face Tanzania, Algeria, Congo in U-17 AFCON group | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets will be facing Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in the group stage of the 2021 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Eaglets were drawn in the Group B of the competition following a draw by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday.

The Nigerian youngsters, led by coach Fatai Amoo, sealed qualification for the competition when they reached the final of the WAFU B Tourney last month.

Read Also: Golden Eaglets reach WAFU final, qualify for 2021 U-17 AFCON

The tournament, billed to kick off on March 13, will be hosted by Morocco, who are in Group A alongside Uganda, Zambia and Cote d’Ivoire.

Group C includes the defending champions Cameroon, South Africa and Mali.

The overall winners of the three groups as well as the best runners-up from all three groups will advance to the semifinals of the competition.

Join the conversation

Opinions