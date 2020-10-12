75% cargoes on Nigerian roads ought to be moved by water –SGF

Nearly three-fourths of the freight conveyed by way of road transportation in Nigeria ought to be transported via inland waterways, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha said.

Mustapha, a onetime managing director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), told the agency’s current chief, George Moghalu, in Abuja that the challenges confronting Nigerian highways would continue in the event that inland waterways are not fixed.

“These commodities include cargoes such as petroleum products, heavy duty commodities like cement, limestone, etc.

Read also: Group accuses SGF Mustapha of usurping powers of ministers, urges Buhari to call him to order

“Also, other things that you think are heavy enough not to be on our highways can efficiently and effectively be run or transported on inland waterways,” the SGF said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He went further to say rail transportation and highways are supposed to complement inland waterways, adding that Nigeria has two major rivers, with links to 28 out of the 36 states of the federation.

Mustapha added that an intermodal approach is crucial to scaling back cargo traffic on the country’s highways.

Meanwhile, Moghalu disclosed that NIWA is stepping up efforts to construct inland waterways nationwide, saying it restored the Onitsha Port to operation not long ago.

Join the conversation

Opinions