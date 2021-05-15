Abaribe says Buhari's nonchalance reason for increase in calls for restructuring, secession | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Abaribe says Buhari’s nonchalance reason for increase in calls for restructuring, secession
Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has stated that the increased agitations for restructuring and secession are due to the indifference towards national issues by the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Abaribe made this assertion in Awka, Anambra State while addressing lawyers during the second day of the 25th Law Week of the Awka branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).
The Minority Leader spoke on the topic: ‘Executive Lawlessness in Nigeria’s Pseudo-federalist Geo-polity: Shouldn’t Nigeria Restructure Her Structure.’
According to Abaribe, there were several cases of executive lawlessness on the part of the federal government.
He said: “There is a litany of executive arbitrariness by the APC-led government of the Buhari’s presidency that has led to thunderous clamour for restructuring.
“Before now, Nigerians have argued stridently over discrimination, but the recent upsurge in perceived impunity and bias in federal appointments by the Buhari presidency has sparked concern of a very dangerous slide to sectional strife.
Read also: Some senators supporting Buhari blindly —Sen Abaribe
“The nation seems to be on a meltdown. In the wake of the unprecedented ravaging insecurity spreading all over the country, many of the things that hold us together as a nation continue to unravel, and the APC-led government seems powerless to stop the slide.
“It is very unfortunate that the present government and the inherent lawlessness have given impetus to the quagmire leading Nigerians to question the system as presently constituted. The country is in limbo.
There is an obvious feeling of despondency; my fear is that it should not slide to a total state of anomie. There is agitation for restructuring and extreme demand for secession, and all are fueled by injustice and feeling of being left out, particularly the South East,” Abaribe lamented.
He stated that those who question the reason for restructuring do not mean well for Nigeria.
The country cannot afford to be limping as it is doing today, which is leading it to the precipice, Abaribe stated.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller
Newly-crowned champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a thrilling...
Nwankwo returns as Rohr names 31-man provisional squad for Cameroon friendly
Simy Nwankwo was handed an invitation to the Super Eagles squad for the first since 2018, as manager Gernot Rohr...
About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...
Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup
Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd
Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Mohamed...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...