Abaribe says Buhari's nonchalance reason for increase in calls for restructuring, secession | Ripples Nigeria

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has stated that the increased agitations for restructuring and secession are due to the indifference towards national issues by the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abaribe made this assertion in Awka, Anambra State while addressing lawyers during the second day of the 25th Law Week of the Awka branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The Minority Leader spoke on the topic: ‘Executive Lawlessness in Nigeria’s Pseudo-federalist Geo-polity: Shouldn’t Nigeria Restructure Her Structure.’

According to Abaribe, there were several cases of executive lawlessness on the part of the federal government.

He said: “There is a litany of executive arbitrariness by the APC-led government of the Buhari’s presidency that has led to thunderous clamour for restructuring.

“Before now, Nigerians have argued stridently over discrimination, but the recent upsurge in perceived impunity and bias in federal appointments by the Buhari presidency has sparked concern of a very dangerous slide to sectional strife.

“The nation seems to be on a meltdown. In the wake of the unprecedented ravaging insecurity spreading all over the country, many of the things that hold us together as a nation continue to unravel, and the APC-led government seems powerless to stop the slide.

“It is very unfortunate that the present government and the inherent lawlessness have given impetus to the quagmire leading Nigerians to question the system as presently constituted. The country is in limbo.

There is an obvious feeling of despondency; my fear is that it should not slide to a total state of anomie. There is agitation for restructuring and extreme demand for secession, and all are fueled by injustice and feeling of being left out, particularly the South East,” Abaribe lamented.

He stated that those who question the reason for restructuring do not mean well for Nigeria.

The country cannot afford to be limping as it is doing today, which is leading it to the precipice, Abaribe stated.

