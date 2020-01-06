Abducted CAN Chairman cries out for help from Boko Haram captivity

The abducted Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi, has cried out for help from the captivity of Boko Haram.

Lawan Andimi who was declared missing on Saturday, January 3rd following a foiled attack on Michika LGA by Boko Haram insurgents on Thursday was seen in a video calling on CAN, the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri and other authorities to come to his rescue.

A short video uploaded on Twitter by Ahmed Salkida, a journalist known to have access to Boko Haram leadership on Sunday, showed that Andimi has been captured by the terror group.

In the video, Andimi, while pleading with the authorities commended his captors for treating him well.

Andimi said, “I have never been discouraged because all condition that one find himself is in the hands of God.

“God who made them to take care of me and to leave my life will still work and he will touch them.

“I’m appealing to my colleagues, references particularly my President, and my Governor for my release.

“This people have been doing me well, they provide my every need, they haven’t done anything wrong to me so I believe that God who made them to act in such a way to me will make all arrangements for me to leave here.

“By the grace of God I will be together with my wife and children, If the opportunity is not granted maybe it is the will of God.

“I urge you all to be patient, don’t cry, don’t worry but thank God for everything.”

CAN CHAIRMAN, ABDUCTED, CRIES OUT FROM BOKO HARAM CAMP In a short recorded video Rev. Andimi declared that if its pleased God that he be released, he would be out, but if God decides not to get him out that they should look after his children. https://t.co/UHJKJVPVPJ pic.twitter.com/idbOlQRWYY — Ahmad Salkida (@A_Salkida) January 5, 2020

