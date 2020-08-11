Abducted Delta LGA chief regains freedom

The abducted Chairman of Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Aduge Okorodudu, has regained his freedom.
Okorodudu was freed by his abductors in the early hours of Tuesday.
He was kidnapped by gunmen along Mbiaku Link Road in Warri GRA on Saturday night.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the release of the abducted council chairman to journalists in Warri.
Inuwa said: “Yes, he has been released. That is the information I got today (Tuesday).”
