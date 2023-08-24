Abia govt to revive moribund farm estates

The Abia State government has concluded plans to revitalise moribund farm estates in different parts of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs. Monica Ironkwe, stated this at a meeting with stakeholders from Ndi-Oji Abam, Arochukwu local government area of the state on Thursday.

She said the government was prepared to partner with genuine investors to revamp all the moribund farm estates for the benefit of the host communities and state at large.

The commissioner stressed that the purpose for siting the estates in the communities was to create wealth, employment and improve the rural economy.

Ironkwe said the current administration in Abia was determined to boost socio-economic growth and transformation of the state through agriculture.

She said the government would rehabilitate the roads around the plantation to provide easy access to the various markets in the area.

Earlier, the Spokesman for the community, Mr. Herbert Okpi, said the rubber estate which was established in 1963 had not yielded any benefit to the host community.

“It is disappointing that the estate has not improved the fortunes of the host community since it was set up,” Okpi said.

