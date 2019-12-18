ABUSE OF OFFICE: CCT suspends CAC Registrar’s arraignment over sickness claim

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Wednesday suspended for two hours, the planned arraignment of the Acting Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Lady Azuka Obiageli Azinge, for alleged breach of code of conduct for public officers.

The CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar, announced the suspension of proceedings to enable a team sent by the Tribunal to ascertain the veracity of the claim that the CAC Registrar was rushed to hospital over health challenges.

Azinge was conspicuously absent when the matter was called for hearing.

The prosecution counsel, Musa Ibrahim, told the tribunal that the defendant was absent and that her lawyer served him with an affidavit that she took ill this morning.

Ibrahim said he would have applied for a bench warrant since the defendant had been served with the charge and hearing notice but would leave the decision to the tribunal because of the report about her health status.

