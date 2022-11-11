Access, Transcorp among active entities as investors trade N2.16bn worth of shares

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market went up slightly by 0.05 percent on Friday.

The market capitalization rose by N14.12 billion from N23.93 trillion to N23.94 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 25.93 basis points, moving from 43,942.82 to 43,968.75 on Friday.

Investors traded 209.70 million shares worth N2.16 billion in 2,942 deals.

This was in contrast to the 405 million shares worth N3.09 billion traded by investors in 3,188 deals the previous day.

Cornerstone led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.40kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

Unity Bank gained 9.62 percent to move from N0.52kobo to N0.57kobo per share.

ETranzact’s share value was up by N0.30kobo to end trading with N3.50kobo from N3.20kobo per share.

Wapic gained 9.09 percent to close at N0.36kobo, above its opening price of N0.33kobo per share.

Regal Insurance shares traded upward by 8 percent to rise from N0.25kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

Flour Mill topped the losers’ table after shedding N3 to drop from N30.30kobo to N27.30kobo per share.

PZ’s share price dropped by N0.65kobo to end trading at N8.60kobo from N9.25kobo per share.

Ecobank lost N0.50kobo to end trading with N9.50kobo from N10 per share.

Ikeja Hotel lost 1.06 percent dropping from N0.94kobo to N0.93kobo per share.

Nacho’s share price dropped from N5.85kobo to N5.80kobo per share after losing 0.85 percent during trading.

Access Corporation led the day’s trading with 81.34 million shares valued at 654.72 million.

Transcorp traded 28.15 million shares worth N30.33 million

GTCO sold 15.52 million shares worth N273.45 million.

Sovereign Insurance followed with 13.04 million shares valued at N3.11 million, while Nigerian Breweries traded 11.18 million shares valued at N405.02 million.

