Acholonu confirms split with actor Alexx Ekubo

Published

9 mins ago

on

United States-born Nigerian model, Fancy Acholonu, on Thursday confirmed reports that her relationship with Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has ended.

The model said on her Instagram page that she has terminated the relationship with the movie star.

She wrote: “Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship and engagement and I have called off the wedding with Alexx Ekubo.

“I am aware this may be a shock to many people. I made the best decision for myself, because it is important that everyone finds happiness and lives in their truth. At this time, my family and I ask for you all to please respect our privacy. Thank you so much.”

Acholonu’s statement came barely 24 hours after the media reported that the pair’s relationship had collapsed.

Ekubo proposed to Acholonu in May.

The couple got engaged in Los Angeles, United States.

They were billed to walk down the aisle in November.

