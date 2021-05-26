Actress, Ify Onwuemene, dies from cancer | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Actress, Ify Onwuemene, dies from cancer
Veteran Nollywood actress, Ify Onwuemene has been been reported dead. She died of cancer on Tuesday, May 25.
Ify Onwuemene is renowned for her role in the Nigerian sitcom, Everyday People.
Her colleague in the film industry, Gloria Anozie-Young, broke the news of her death via her Facebook page.
Giving details about the death of the actress, Anozie-Young wrote;
“With a deep sense of loss but total submission to God Almighty, we regret to announce that IFEY ONWUEMENE has gone to be with the Lord.
“IFEY ONWUEME was diagnosed with endometrial cancer. Her womb was removed, but she has been battling the ailment for many years now.
“In 2019, even after eight sessions of chemotherapy, the doctors told her she had reached stage 4.
“However, we are not sure if she was given the wrong diagnosis or being treated with the wrong chemo, because she still felt pains on her upper abdomen and her tummy bloated.
READ ALSO: Has actress, Yvonne Jegede, found love again?
“Ify spent more than N10m, being helped with donations by her fellow actors and other Nigerians.
“A GoFundme account was opened for her, but it did not yield much.
“She had to go for draining every two weeks at a cost of N280,000, but only 3 litres of liquid can be removed at a time so that her heart is not affected.
“IFEY has finally gone to rest, today 25th May 2021. May her soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”
