Actress, Moyo Lawal, addresses rumours she’s dating wealthy northern politician

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has addressed reports that she is having an affair with a certain wealthy northern politician.

In the video she published on her Instagram page during the early hours of today, Wednesday, October 6, the actress denied the allegations; stating that she is one of the most decent actresses in the country.

Sharing the video, Lawal wrote; Made way too many sacrifices to let this rubbish go in silence ✌️and said no to too many hawt toasters 😩😢asking about me. Just so we are clear, I am single, hence at liberty to do anything I want but please let us STICK to the truth.”

She continued;

“I can beat my chest anywhere that I have been better behaved (and it has not been easy, I have had years where I abstained completely you think with that kind of self control , I still won’t have sense??? ) than most regular girls and even some married women.”

“Love and Light ❤️ #ML. p.s swipe. Soon I will tell you people why this started in the first place but first, I want to go and make my Eba first ✌️#moyobaby.”

Watch Moyo Lawal speak below.

