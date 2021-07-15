Entertainment
Rapper Ruggedman sparks dating rumours with reality star, Rosie
Veteran Nigerian recording artiste, Ruggedman has sparked dating rumours with Ultimate Love’s co-winner, Rosie Afuwape after a cozy photo of them surfaced on social media.
Rosie Afuwape emerged as co-winner of the reality show, Ultimate Love alongside her ex-partner, Kachi in 2020. Her relationship with her co-star has since gone sour and they have both gone their separate ways.
The reality TV star has now taken to her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, where she shared photos of herself and the rapper all loved up with a very interesting caption.
“You smile and Glow when he tells you what you need to hear before going to site. @ruggedybaba your ice cream appreciates you,” she wrote.
The first time the single mum hinted at a relationship with the veteran rapper was in June after she released a suggestive photo with him.
Check it out below.
Rosie was a school teacher before she gained mainstream popularity in 2020 courtesy of her win at the reality show, Ultimate Love. She is a mother of one.
