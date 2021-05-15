Actress, Ummi Ibrahim, confirms she once dated ex-ruler, Ibrahim Babangida | Ripples Nigeria

Kannywood actress, Ummi Ibrahim, better known as Ummi Zee Zee, has confirmed the rumour that she once dated the former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida (IBB).

In a recent interview, the actress confirmed the rumors but started that she had broken up with IBB.

“Former Head of State General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida was my boyfriend then, but not anymore.

However, we are presently friends and we respect each other.

Currently, I have a boyfriend who is not in the entertainment industry and we are planning to get married, God willing,” she said.

Babangida ruled Nigeria between 1985 and 1993.

