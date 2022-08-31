Actress Victoria Inyama brands Peter Obi’s supporters ‘Zombies’

Former Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama, has taken a swipe at supporters of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday, the thespian-cum-psychologist described 70 percent of Obi’s supporters as “Zombidients” and “Obidiots.”

The word “zombidients” was coined from the word “zombie” made famous by the late Afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, during his face-off with the Nigerian Army in 1978.

Inyama stated this while reacting to a post shared on Instagram by popular On-Air personality, Daddy Freeze, on Wednesday.

Daddy Freeze in the now deleted post had taken to his Instagram page and categorised the presidential hopeful’s supporters into three categories.

He wrote: “Peter Obi supporters can be classified into 3 main groups: 1: Obidients: Amazing guys who understand his philosophy and support him passionately. 2: Zombidients: These ones just follow Obi cluelessly with their eyes closed as the name suggests.”

“3: Obidiots: A coagulation of louts and touts lurking online and offline, ready to jump and attack anyone who doesn’t support Obi. Which of these do you fall into? ~FRZ.”

Inyama then took to the comment section of the post where she blasted the politician’s supporters.

She wrote: “Number 2 and 3 are major 70% Ask what they are supporting him for and no clue 😂😂😂😂.”

See the post below.



