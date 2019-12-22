Actress Victoria Inyama shares her thoughts on narcissistic women

A former Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has shared her thoughts on narcissistic women and how their aggression seems to portray them as tough.

Iyama United Kingdom trained psychologist in a post on Instagram said that the aggression of narcissistic women which is often overlooked also demonstrates low levels of empathy and caring attitudes towards others.

She also added that there is sadly that bias of women being more likely to be labelled as borderline or histrionic due to the confusing presentation of other disorders due to gendered socialization.

Her post on Instagram reads thus; “We often overlook Female Narcissists as their aggression seems to portray them as Tough….. Sadly their Aggression also demonstrates low levels of Empathy & caring attitudes towards others ‘Centifanti, et.al 2015

“D malignant Female Narcissist has an Excessive sense of Entitlement, vain, self-absorbed covert bully who ensnares other Female friends, relationship partners & family members…They initially come across as Nurturing & sweet whereas she is Vindictive, Cruel & Ruthless ……… they often Abuse their children through Chronic child abuse that’s iced with discipline … There’s sadly that bias of Women being more likely to be labelled as Borderline or Histrionic due to confusing presentation of other disorders due to gendered socialization ‘ Sanson & sanson, 2011

Most of them do possess antisocial traits & do cause psychological harm as their malignant male Narcissist. Have an informed Evening,” she added.

