ADAMAWA: 2 arrested for duping bank manager of N70m

Two persons have been arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command for allegedly duping a bank manager of $200,000 (about N70million).

The suspects, Oluba Falaye and Abidakun Gbenga, were arrested on Saturday while two others are still at large.

According to spokesman for the command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya, “The command received report from one Olurunfemi Michael, a manager of Access Bank plc, Yola Branch, that on the 11/12/2019 some men approached him and defrauded him of $200,000.00 which if converted into Naira will be N70,000,000.

READ ALSO: Hours-long standoff ends as police kill one, arrest four other bank robbers in Abuja

“Investigation led to the arrest of OLUBA FALAYE and ABIDAKUN GBENGA, residents of Lagos and Ado-Ekiti.

“Investigation so far recovered $30,400, One Lexus and Toyota Camry valued N14,000,000. We also recovered over N11 million cash.

“The command is calling on members of the public to be careful while dealing with the people they don’t know and to report to police any suspicious movement around them,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions