Politics
Adamawa APC suspends campaign DG for withholding food items meant for supporters
The Adamawa chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of Aishatu Binani Dahiru Campaign Director General, Ahmed Barata, over alleged anti-party activities.
This was contained in a letter dated 30 March, addressed to Barata and copied to APC Chairman, Shelleng Local Government Area in the state.
The resolution to suspend Barata, according to the letter, was arrived at during a meeting of the ward executive held on March 27, 2023, in the state.
The executive members said the suspended member was found guilty of activities at variance with the constitution of the party.
The letter reads, “With due regards to all relevant sections of article 21 of the All Progressives Congress constitution, 2022 as amended which as well empowers the ward executive committee to take disciplinary measures against any erring members irrespective of his or her status, we the Exco member of this ward therefore, have resolved in our 27 March, 2023 meeting to suspend you on the following grounds.”
READ ALSO:Women protest Adamawa governorship election results, INEC promises credible supplementary poll
The suspension was hinged on the following anti-party activities:
“Anti-Party activities during the 18 March, Governorship and House of Assembly Election.
“Impersonation of the party by appointment of agents in same election as mentioned above.
“Being a principal actor in causing crisis at the polling unit between agent sent by the party and those you sent during the 18 March Governorship and House of Assembly Election.
“And withhold of relief food items sent to party faithful before election by the APC Governorship Candidate, Distinguish Senator Aisha Ahmed Binani.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...