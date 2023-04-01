Adamawa APC suspends campaign DG for withholding food items meant for supporters

The Adamawa chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of Aishatu Binani Dahiru Campaign Director General, Ahmed Barata, over alleged anti-party activities.

This was contained in a letter dated 30 March, addressed to Barata and copied to APC Chairman, Shelleng Local Government Area in the state.

The resolution to suspend Barata, according to the letter, was arrived at during a meeting of the ward executive held on March 27, 2023, in the state.

The executive members said the suspended member was found guilty of activities at variance with the constitution of the party.

The letter reads, “With due regards to all relevant sections of article 21 of the All Progressives Congress constitution, 2022 as amended which as well empowers the ward executive committee to take disciplinary measures against any erring members irrespective of his or her status, we the Exco member of this ward therefore, have resolved in our 27 March, 2023 meeting to suspend you on the following grounds.”

The suspension was hinged on the following anti-party activities:

“Anti-Party activities during the 18 March, Governorship and House of Assembly Election.

“Impersonation of the party by appointment of agents in same election as mentioned above.

“Being a principal actor in causing crisis at the polling unit between agent sent by the party and those you sent during the 18 March Governorship and House of Assembly Election.

“And withhold of relief food items sent to party faithful before election by the APC Governorship Candidate, Distinguish Senator Aisha Ahmed Binani.”

