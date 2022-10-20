Politics
Adamu dismisses claims on exit of presidential aspirants from APC
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday, dismissed claims on the exit of some presidential aspirants from the party.
Adamu, who addressed journalists in Abuja, said the party was intact.
About 20 people, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, took part in the APC presidential primary held in June and won by former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
The chairman said: “To the best of our knowledge they are keying into our 2023 presidential project.
“Each of the aspirants to the presidency of this country that presented himself during our June convention is still alive and still in the party.
“As for reconciliation, it is a work in progress, we have been doing it and have been talking to them individually and we will continue doing that.”
READ ALSO: Tinubu dismisses rumour of feud with APC chairman, Adamu
The former Nasarawa governor said the party needed the support and collaboration of the media in its quest to record an overwhelming victory in the 2023 general elections.
Adamu stressed that no party in Nigeria matches APC’s achievements in the area of youth inclusiveness.
He said the APC stood out among other political parties in the inclusion of youth in governance and politics.
“We are working to empower youths and part of our desire is to prepare them for political participation and that we had been doing, empowering and ensuring they have a level playing ground.
“We realised their limitation on finance and we tried to ease it, but we can’t ensure electoral victory for them, they have to work for it,’” he added.
Adamu also dismissed claims that he sacked some of the directors at the APC secretariat on his assumption of office.
