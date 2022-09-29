Adamu did not write Tinubu, APC denies viral letter about discontent by national chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports of discontent within its ranks over a purported letter by the party’s national chairman, Abdulahi Adamu, to its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

There had been earlier reports that Adamu wrote a letter to Tinubu, over his discontent at the composition of its presidential campaign committee

However, in order to douse the flames, the APC issued a disclaimer over the viral letter, disclosing that it did not emanate from the office of the National Chairman.

Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary, on Thursday, in a letter titled, “APC Presidential Campaign Council — Senator Abdullahi Adamu Did Not Write Asiwaju Bola Tinubu” maintained that the letter should not be attributed to Adamu.

The APC spokesman said, “Our attention has been drawn to a “DRAFT” letter in circulation purportedly written by His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of our great Party, addressed to His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of our great Party, expressing dissatisfaction over the recently released list of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“To be clear, the “DRAFT” letter did not emanate from the Party. An UNSIGNED letter that marks itself as a ‘DRAFT’ cannot and should not be attributed to its purported author.”

He further explained that the National Chairman and the Presidential candidate maintains a cordial relationship needed in order for the party to emerge victorious in the 2023 elections, while slamming detractors who wish for a crisis.

“The National Chairman of our Party and our Presidential Candidate maintain cordial and effective communication channels, and enjoy full liberty of open and frank conversations on matters of interest to the Party and our Presidential Campaign. As such, an unsigned “DRAFT” letter of the kind in circulation is patently unnecessary and of no qualitative value to engagement between the Party and the PCC.

“We will not be distracted by the wishes and actions of detractors that wait gleefully but in vain for some kind of crisis to erupt between the Party and the PCC.

“We stand united, as a Party, in our resolve and commitment to execute a focused and issue-driven campaign to persuade Nigerians to renew our mandate in next year’s general election.”

