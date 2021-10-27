AFCON: Teams can bring five additional players in case of COVID-19 surprises

All 24 teams billed to patricipate at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been allowed to come with extra five players.

This was a decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), increasing the number of players for each squad from 23 players to 28.

The move, according to CAF, was to allow teams to have a larger squad to cater for their games should there be an issue of players testing positive for Covid-19 during the tournament.

The extra five players are however to be taken care of in terms of accommodation and transportation by the country’s federation.

The decision was contained in a letter signed by Samson Adamu, Director of Competitions at the continent’s football governing body and sent to Member Associations this week.

“In the occasion of the upcoming final tournament of the TOTALENERGIES Africa Cup of Nations – Cameroon 2021, we would like to provide you with the following decision:

1. Number of additional players – The Organizing Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations has decided to increase the number of players to 5 additional players. Consequently, the list of players could be increased to a maximum of 28 players. This decision was taken to allow the participating teams have a larger squad list for the competition in case some players test positive for COVID 19.

2. On the other hand, please note that your federation will bear the cost of the international travel as well as the accommodation of these additional players on the final list. In view of the above, we would like to inform you that the registration of the 5 additional players is only an option and not an obligation.

3. Number of substitute players: Concerning the number of substitutions, CAF will apply the law of three substitutions per match (+ 1 additional substitution in case of extra time) during the final tournament of the Africa Cup of Nations,” the statement read.

The AFCON tournament will be hosted by Cameroon beyween January 9 and February 6, 2022, with 24 teams jostling for the foremost continental title.

