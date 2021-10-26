Arsenal, Chelsea advance to Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Arsenal and Chelsea on Tuesday made it to the quarterfinals stage of the Carabao Cup after seeing off their opponents in home games.

Arsenal defeated Leeds United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium, with Substitute Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah sealing victory for the Gunners.

It was not an easy ride for Chelsea, who had to play penalty shootout with Southampton before clinching their place in the last eight.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw during regulation time, as Kai Havertz first-half opener was canceled by Che Adams second-half equaliser for Saints.

Both sides went into penalties and Thomas Tuchel’s side won 4-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Cup competition.

The other Carabao Cup encounter on Tuesday was between QPR and Sunderland, in which Sunderland won 3-1 on penalties after regulation time ended goalless.

