AfDB: ‘Visionary leader’ Adesina deserves his re-election —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday congratulated Dr Akinwumi Adesina on his re-election as the President of African Development Bank (AfDB).

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president said Adesina deserved his re-election as the multilateral lender’s helmsman.

According to the statement, the news of Adesina’s victory came during the Council of State meeting, which was attended by former Heads of State, Presidents of the Senate, state governors, some ministers, and senior government officials.

The Nigerian former minister of agriculture was on Thursday re-elected as AfDB president for another five-year term.

He was re-elected at the annual general meeting of AfDB Board of Directors held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Adesina’s re-election comes after a rocky battle to secure his seat having faced internal and external probes for alleged favoritism.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Adesina re-elected AfBD president

The statement read: “As Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, announced the good news, President Buhari led a round of applause, and declared: ‘He deserves it.’

“The president extends appreciation to the African Union for its endorsement of the AfDB president much earlier, and to shareholders of the bank who worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the visionary leader.

“President Buhari believes Dr. Adesina’s versatility, experience at both national and international engagements, will be further deployed to energize the pan-African financial institution, urging him to remain focused and steadfast in pursuing the noble goals of making life better for Africans through various development plans, already captured as High 5s.

“The president rejoices with family, friends and professional colleagues of Dr. Adesina over the re-election, while commending members of staff and Board of Governors of the AfDB for their consistent support for the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and his management team.”

Join the conversation

Opinions