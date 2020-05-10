After 14-day quarantine, Kaduna govt releases 210 Almajiris

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Human Resources and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, said Sunday the state government had freed 210 Quranic Education students (Almajiris) after they completed their two-week quarantine in the state.

She said the children were among the 680 students who were returned from the neighbouring states because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioner said the Almajiris who were sent back to the state from Niger, Bauchi, Gombe and Kano states tested negative for COVID-19.

Baba said: “The children would be handed over to their local government chairmen to hand them over to their parents.

“These children were from Kudan, Makarfi, Ikara, Giwa and Zaria local government areas of the state and were brought back from Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Niger and Plateau States. We are happy to say that 210 of them would be discharged today (Sunday) having completed their quarantine period of 14 days.

“Those that tested positive have been isolated but those discharged are free to go home and reunite with their family.

“The children will not be allowed to beg anymore in the state because the government has already banned Almajiri system in the state.

“The government will not abandon them as they return home because the state government will ensure that all the children get western education as they continue with their Islamic education.”

