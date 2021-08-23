After 55 years as a widow, ﻿wife of first military head of state, Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, is dead

The wife of Nigeria’s first Military Head of State, Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, was on Monday pronounced dead.

Mrs Aguiyi-Ironsi, who served as First Lady between January and July 1966, was 97.

She died on Monday at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia in Abia State.

Her husband, Aguiyi-Ironsi, was killed in Ibadan, Oyo State, on July 29, 1966, in one of Nigeria’s bloodiest coups.

In his condolence message to the Aguiyi-Ironsi family, President Muhammadu Buhari affirmed the “Lady Victoria’s incredible strength and exceptional courage during one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history pedestals her as a mother of the nation, God-fearing and a foremost woman of valour.”

This statement was signed by presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina.

“The President notes that the former First Lady will be remembered for laying a solid foundation for women’s leadership role in the seat of power and as a founding member of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association; she passionately championed the welfare and wellbeing of families of military officers.

“The President recognises that 55 years after the death of General J.T Aguiyi-Ironsi, Lady Victoria never stopped working for the greater good of Nigeria, and for peace, stability, healing and reconciliation in the land.

“The President sincerely hopes that Lady Victoria’s labours for the country will not be in vain, and joins all Nigerians in praying for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for those who mourn,” the statement reads.

