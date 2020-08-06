After arrest, DSS obtains 14-day detention order for Osun #Revolutionow protesters

The Department of State Services (DSS) has been granted a 14-day order to detain the seven arrested #Revolutionnow movement members who staged a peaceful protest in Osun State.

This was confirmed on Wednesday by the Counsel to the protesters, Mr. Alfred Adegoke, during an interview with PUNCH where he stated that seven of them were still being held by DSS.

Adegoke, who also informed that the detention order and application for bail could still be entertained said; “The DSS got ex parte order to detain them (the protesters) for 14 days pending the conclusion of investigation. A lawyer I sent their earlier brought back that report. The lawyer spoke with the Director and they said he should talk to the Legal Officer.

“They said despite the detention order they got, application for bail can still be made. They asked him to come back tomorrow (Thursday).”

This came after the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Wednesday condemned reported violent attacks and arrest of #RevolutionNow protesters in Abuja and other parts of the country.

The organization, in a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, urged the Federal Government to end the use of excessive force against protesters and allow people to peacefully exercise their human rights.

