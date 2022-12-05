After dumping APC, PDP appoints Dogara into campaign council

A few days after his group endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has been appointed as a member of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PPC).

Only on Friday, the Northern Leaders Consultative Forum comprising Christian and Muslim religious and political leaders in the North led by Dogara and former Secretary to the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal, had settled for Atiku as their preferred candidate.

READ ALSO:Keyamo berates Dogara, others for adopting Atiku as 2023 consensus candidate

Confirming the appointment in a statement on Sunday, the Director-General of the PDP PCC,

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, said it was with immediate effect.

“The leadership of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council wishes to formally announce that Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has been appointed as a member of the Presidential Campaign Council with immediate effect,” the statement reads.

“This is part of our continuous effect in joining hands with our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to recover our great country, Nigeria.”

Dogara, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been vehemently opposed to the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket which pitched former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu with former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, as the APC flag bearers in the 2023 presidential election.

